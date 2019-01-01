ñol

Matthews International
(NASDAQ:MATW)
32.36
-0.14[-0.43%]
At close: May 31
32.36
00
After Hours: 4:22PM EDT
Day High/Low31.78 - 32.73
52 Week High/Low29 - 39.76
Open / Close32.18 / 32.36
Float / Outstanding21.8M / 31.3M
Vol / Avg.187.7K / 127.1K
Mkt Cap1B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price31.25
Div / Yield0.88/2.72%
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.06
Total Float21.8M

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW), Dividends

Matthews International issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Matthews International generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.97%

Annual Dividend

$0.88

Last Dividend

May 9
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Matthews International Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Matthews International (MATW) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Matthews International. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.22 on May 23, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Matthews International (MATW) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Matthews International (MATW). The last dividend payout was on May 23, 2022 and was $0.22

Q
How much per share is the next Matthews International (MATW) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Matthews International (MATW). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.22 on May 23, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW)?
A

Matthews International has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Matthews International (MATW) was $0.22 and was paid out next on May 23, 2022.

