ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Manchester United
(NYSE:MANU)
12.75
0.14[1.11%]
At close: May 31
12.76
0.0100[0.08%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low12.19 - 12.92
52 Week High/Low10.51 - 20.86
Open / Close12.71 / 12.76
Float / Outstanding22.4M / 163M
Vol / Avg.897.2K / 510.1K
Mkt Cap2.1B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price13.73
Div / Yield0.18/1.43%
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.17
Total Float22.4M

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU), Dividends

Manchester United issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Manchester United generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.13%

Annual Dividend

$0.18

Last Dividend

Dec 1

Next Dividend

Jun 3
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Manchester United Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Manchester United (MANU) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 26, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 3, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Manchester United (MANU) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Manchester United ($MANU) will be on June 24, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Manchester United (MANU) shares by June 6, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Manchester United (MANU) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Manchester United (MANU) will be on June 3, 2022 and will be $0.09

Q
What is the dividend yield for Manchester United (NYSE:MANU)?
A

The most current yield for Manchester United (MANU) is 1.38% and is payable next on June 24, 2022

Browse dividends on all stocks.