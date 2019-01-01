ñol

Mantech Intl
(NASDAQ:MANT)
95.65
0.25[0.26%]
At close: May 31
95.65
00
After Hours: 4:04PM EDT
Day High/Low95.08 - 95.98
52 Week High/Low66.91 - 95.98
Open / Close95.17 / 95.65
Float / Outstanding24.7M / 41M
Vol / Avg.766.4K / 448.4K
Mkt Cap3.9B
P/E28.81
50d Avg. Price86.49
Div / Yield1.64/1.71%
Payout Ratio46.69
EPS0.77
Total Float24.7M

Mantech Intl (NASDAQ:MANT), Dividends

Mantech Intl issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Mantech Intl generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.09%

Annual Dividend

$1.64

Last Dividend

Mar 11

Next Dividend

Jun 9
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Mantech Intl Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Mantech Intl (MANT) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 4, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 9, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Mantech Intl (MANT) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Mantech Intl ($MANT) will be on June 24, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Mantech Intl (MANT) shares by June 10, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Mantech Intl (MANT) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Mantech Intl (MANT) will be on June 9, 2022 and will be $0.41

Q
What is the dividend yield for Mantech Intl (NASDAQ:MANT)?
A

The most current yield for Mantech Intl (MANT) is 2.07% and is payable next on June 24, 2022

