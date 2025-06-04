June 4, 2025 6:48 AM 1 min read

Mastercard, PayPal Partner To Offer Consumers More Payment Control

by Lekha Gupta Benzinga Editor
Zinger Key Points

Mastercard Incorporated MA disclosed a collaboration with PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL to enhance consumer choice and control during checkout.

The partnership will now enable Mastercard and PayPal to co-develop new features leveraging Mastercard’s One Credential, bringing these solutions to a wider consumer base.

One Credential can also support PayPal users in developing healthier financial practices, facilitating their progression from debit to structured credit options like installments as they build creditworthiness.

Also Read: Mastercard CFO Says Shoppers Ready To Abandon The Web Browser In Favor Of AI Agents: ‘Paradigm Shift’ Unfolding

Mastercard is implementing One Credential as a network-level capability globally, allowing issuers to empower consumers with choice and control on a large scale.

This initiative further strengthens Mastercard and PayPal’s established collaboration on payment solutions, which includes the PayPal Debit Mastercard and PayPal Business Debit Mastercard.

Chris Sweetland, SVP of Partnerships at PayPal, said, “We both want to reduce friction for consumers and bring them more power over how they pay.”

Last month, Mastercard partnered with crypto infrastructure company MoonPay to launch stablecoin-based payment solutions for global use.

Investors can gain exposure to the stock via iShares Long-Term U.S. Equity Active ETF BELT and iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF IYG.

Price Action: MA shares are trading higher by 0.29% to $583.65 premarket at last check Wednesday.

Overview
This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

