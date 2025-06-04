Mastercard, PayPal Partner To Offer Consumers More Payment Control

Mastercard Incorporated MA disclosed a collaboration with PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL to enhance consumer choice and control during checkout.

The partnership will now enable Mastercard and PayPal to co-develop new features leveraging Mastercard’s One Credential, bringing these solutions to a wider consumer base.

One Credential can also support PayPal users in developing healthier financial practices, facilitating their progression from debit to structured credit options like installments as they build creditworthiness.

Mastercard is implementing One Credential as a network-level capability globally, allowing issuers to empower consumers with choice and control on a large scale.

This initiative further strengthens Mastercard and PayPal’s established collaboration on payment solutions, which includes the PayPal Debit Mastercard and PayPal Business Debit Mastercard.

Chris Sweetland, SVP of Partnerships at PayPal, said, “We both want to reduce friction for consumers and bring them more power over how they pay.”

Last month, Mastercard partnered with crypto infrastructure company MoonPay to launch stablecoin-based payment solutions for global use.

Price Action: MA shares are trading higher by 0.29% to $583.65 premarket at last check Wednesday.

