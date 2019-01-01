ñol

Las Vegas Sands
(NYSE:LVS)
35.52
0.90[2.60%]
At close: May 31
35.72
0.2000[0.56%]
After Hours: 7:47PM EDT
Day High/Low35.14 - 36.43
52 Week High/Low28.88 - 59.59
Open / Close36.3 / 35.46
Float / Outstanding365.9M / 764.1M
Vol / Avg.10.3M / 7.1M
Mkt Cap27.1B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price35.93
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS3.31
Total Float365.9M

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), Dividends

Las Vegas Sands issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Las Vegas Sands generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

4.91%

Annual Dividend

$3.16

Last Dividend

Mar 18, 2020
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Las Vegas Sands Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Las Vegas Sands (LVS) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Las Vegas Sands. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.79 on March 26, 2020.

Q
What date did I need to own Las Vegas Sands (LVS) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Las Vegas Sands (LVS). The last dividend payout was on March 26, 2020 and was $0.79

Q
How much per share is the next Las Vegas Sands (LVS) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Las Vegas Sands (LVS). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.79 on March 26, 2020

Q
What is the dividend yield for Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS)?
A

Las Vegas Sands has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Las Vegas Sands (LVS) was $0.79 and was paid out next on March 26, 2020.

