Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Southwest Airlines missed estimated earnings by 6.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.32 versus an estimate of $-0.3.

Revenue was up $2.64 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 0.26% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Southwest Airlines's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.08 -0.27 -0.32 -1.85 EPS Actual 0.14 -0.23 -0.35 -1.72 Revenue Estimate 5.01B 4.58B 3.88B 2.07B Revenue Actual 5.05B 4.68B 4.01B 2.05B

