Lufax Holding
(NYSE:LU)
6.30
0.04[0.64%]
At close: May 31
6.29
-0.0100[-0.16%]
After Hours: 7:31PM EDT
Day High/Low6.11 - 6.54
52 Week High/Low4.09 - 13.04
Open / Close6.43 / 6.29
Float / Outstanding- / 2.3B
Vol / Avg.36.3M / 10.1M
Mkt Cap14.4B
P/E6.27
50d Avg. Price5.7
Div / Yield0.34/5.43%
Payout Ratio-
EPS2.31
Total Float-

Lufax Holding (NYSE:LU), Dividends

Lufax Holding issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Lufax Holding generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

27.1%

Annual Dividend

$1.36

Last Dividend

Apr 8
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Lufax Holding Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Lufax Holding (LU) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lufax Holding. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.34 on April 22, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Lufax Holding (LU) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lufax Holding (LU). The last dividend payout was on April 22, 2022 and was $0.34

Q
How much per share is the next Lufax Holding (LU) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lufax Holding (LU). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.34 on April 22, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Lufax Holding (NYSE:LU)?
A

Lufax Holding has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Lufax Holding (LU) was $0.34 and was paid out next on April 22, 2022.

