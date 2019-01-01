QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/10.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.2
Mkt Cap
4.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
8.83
EPS
0
Shares
90M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sep 8, 2021, 1:42PM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Lotus Ventures Inc is a licensed cannabis producer that serves customers in Canada. The company created a purpose-built facility with proprietary standard operating procedures to reliably produce rare and high-quality strains of cannabis for consumers looking for a consistent experience.

Lotus Ventures Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lotus Ventures (LTTSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lotus Ventures (OTCPK: LTTSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lotus Ventures's (LTTSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lotus Ventures.

Q

What is the target price for Lotus Ventures (LTTSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lotus Ventures

Q

Current Stock Price for Lotus Ventures (LTTSF)?

A

The stock price for Lotus Ventures (OTCPK: LTTSF) is $0.05 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 15:00:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lotus Ventures (LTTSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lotus Ventures.

Q

When is Lotus Ventures (OTCPK:LTTSF) reporting earnings?

A

Lotus Ventures does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lotus Ventures (LTTSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lotus Ventures.

Q

What sector and industry does Lotus Ventures (LTTSF) operate in?

A

Lotus Ventures is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.