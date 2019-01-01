ñol

Lotus Ventures
(OTCPK:LTTSF)
0.049
00
At close: May 17
0.10
0.0510[104.08%]
After Hours: 9:29AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.01 - 0.19
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 90M
Vol / Avg.- / 3.3K
Mkt Cap4.4M
P/E11.45
50d Avg. Price0.05
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-

Lotus Ventures (OTC:LTTSF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Lotus Ventures reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)

$370.6K

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Lotus Ventures using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Lotus Ventures Questions & Answers

Q
When is Lotus Ventures (OTCPK:LTTSF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Lotus Ventures

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Lotus Ventures (OTCPK:LTTSF)?
A

There are no earnings for Lotus Ventures

Q
What were Lotus Ventures’s (OTCPK:LTTSF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Lotus Ventures

