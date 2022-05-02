Lotus Ventures H1 2021 Revenue Drops 72% YoY, Cannabis Company Attributes The Decline To This

The company completed its 80 th consecutive harvest without a crop failure demonstrating a robust controlled environment agriculture facility prototype. The facility continues to provide reliability on a commercial scale yielding cannabis flower with high THC and terpene results for the consumer.

The Tranquil Elephantizer strain is now in full production and is expected to be sold to wholesale partners in the Canadian market. From early laboratory tests, the Tranquil has yielded up to 26% THC and up to 3.3% terpenes. The company also has several additional exclusive strains in development expected to help diversify the genetic mix in the future.