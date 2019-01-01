Fortress Biotech Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm is involved in the business of acquiring, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Its product portfolio encompasses Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, Luxamend, and Dermasorb. The business activities of the group are functioned through Dermatology Product Sales, and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development. It derives the majority of its revenues from Dermatology segment. Its subsidiaries also operate in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, oncology, therapeutics sectors.