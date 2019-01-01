QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Fortress Biotech Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm is involved in the business of acquiring, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Its product portfolio encompasses Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, Luxamend, and Dermasorb. The business activities of the group are functioned through Dermatology Product Sales, and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development. It derives the majority of its revenues from Dermatology segment. Its subsidiaries also operate in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, oncology, therapeutics sectors.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Fortress Biotech Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fortress Biotech (FBIOP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ: FBIOP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Fortress Biotech's (FBIOP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Fortress Biotech (FBIOP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Fortress Biotech

Q

Current Stock Price for Fortress Biotech (FBIOP)?

A

The stock price for Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ: FBIOP) is $24.8 last updated Today at 9:00:02 PM.

Q

Does Fortress Biotech (FBIOP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fortress Biotech.

Q

When is Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIOP) reporting earnings?

A

Fortress Biotech does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Fortress Biotech (FBIOP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fortress Biotech.

Q

What sector and industry does Fortress Biotech (FBIOP) operate in?

A

Fortress Biotech is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.