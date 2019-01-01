ñol

Lisata Therapeutics
(NASDAQ:LSTA)
$5.00
-1.25[-20.00%]
At close: Sep 16
$5.25
0.25[5.00%]
After Hours: 9:28AM EDT
Day Range4.79 - 5.7252 Wk Range6.12 - 9.38Open / Close5.26 / 5Float / Outstanding4M / 4M
Vol / Avg.325.2K / 2MMkt Cap20.2MP/E-50d Avg. Price6.25
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float4MEPS-1.65

Lisata Therapeutics Stock (NASDAQ:LSTA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Lisata Therapeutics reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Lisata Therapeutics using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Lisata Therapeutics Questions & Answers

Q
When is Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Lisata Therapeutics

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA)?
A

There are no earnings for Lisata Therapeutics

Q
What were Lisata Therapeutics’s (NASDAQ:LSTA) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Lisata Therapeutics

