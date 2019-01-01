Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce
Lightspeed Commerce Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE: LSPD) was reported by Truist Securities on May 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $45.00 expecting LSPD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 73.01% upside). 31 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE: LSPD) was provided by Truist Securities, and Lightspeed Commerce maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Lightspeed Commerce, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Lightspeed Commerce was filed on May 20, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 20, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD) rating was a maintained with a price target of $60.00 to $45.00. The current price Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD) is trading at is $26.01, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.