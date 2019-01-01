Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Lightspeed Commerce beat estimated earnings by 21.05%, reporting an EPS of $-0.15 versus an estimate of $-0.19.

Revenue was up $64.16 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 3.9% drop in the share price the next day.

