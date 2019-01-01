Lake Shore Bancorp Inc operates as a savings and loan holdings company for Lake Shore Savings Bank. The bank's business consists of attracting retail deposits from the general public in the areas surrounding its branch offices and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations, primarily in commercial real estate loans, one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit and, to a lesser extent, commercial business loans, consumer loans, and investment securities. Its revenues are principally derived from interest earned on loans and investment securities.