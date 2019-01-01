QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
Lake Shore Bancorp Inc operates as a savings and loan holdings company for Lake Shore Savings Bank. The bank's business consists of attracting retail deposits from the general public in the areas surrounding its branch offices and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations, primarily in commercial real estate loans, one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit and, to a lesser extent, commercial business loans, consumer loans, and investment securities. Its revenues are principally derived from interest earned on loans and investment securities.

Lake Shore Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lake Shore Bancorp (LSBK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ: LSBK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lake Shore Bancorp's (LSBK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Lake Shore Bancorp (LSBK) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lake Shore Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for Lake Shore Bancorp (LSBK)?

A

The stock price for Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ: LSBK) is $15.09 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lake Shore Bancorp (LSBK) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 17, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 23, 2022.

Q

When is Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) reporting earnings?

A

Lake Shore Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Lake Shore Bancorp (LSBK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lake Shore Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Lake Shore Bancorp (LSBK) operate in?

A

Lake Shore Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.