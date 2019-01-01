|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ: LSBK) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Lake Shore Bancorp’s space includes: Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB), Bogota Finl (NASDAQ:BSBK), First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA), Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) and Provident Financial Hldgs (NASDAQ:PROV).
There is no analysis for Lake Shore Bancorp
The stock price for Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ: LSBK) is $15.09 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 17, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 23, 2022.
Lake Shore Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Lake Shore Bancorp.
Lake Shore Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.