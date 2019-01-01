Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 27
EPS
$0.180
Quarterly Revenue
$6.2M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$6.2M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Lake Shore Bancorp using advanced sorting and filters.
Lake Shore Bancorp Questions & Answers
When is Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) reporting earnings?
Lake Shore Bancorp (LSBK) is scheduled to report earnings on July 25, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 27, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK)?
The Actual EPS was $0.19, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Lake Shore Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:LSBK) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $5M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
