Lake Shore Bancorp
(NASDAQ:LSBK)
13.88
-0.12[-0.86%]
At close: May 31
14.99
1.1100[8.00%]
After Hours: 4:02PM EDT
Day High/Low14.05 - 14.05
52 Week High/Low13.85 - 15.4
Open / Close14.05 / 14.05
Float / Outstanding1.6M / 5.7M
Vol / Avg.2.1K / 2.4K
Mkt Cap79.3M
P/E14.89
50d Avg. Price14.7
Div / Yield0.64/4.57%
Payout Ratio60.64
EPS0.18
Total Float1.6M

Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Lake Shore Bancorp reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 27

EPS

$0.180

Quarterly Revenue

$6.2M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$6.2M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Lake Shore Bancorp using advanced sorting and filters.

Lake Shore Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q
When is Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) reporting earnings?
A

Lake Shore Bancorp (LSBK) is scheduled to report earnings on July 25, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 27, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.19, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Lake Shore Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:LSBK) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $5M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

