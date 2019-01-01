Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Logan Ridge Finance
Logan Ridge Finance Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ: LRFC) was reported by Ladenburg Thalmann on August 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $32.00 expecting LRFC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 72.23% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ: LRFC) was provided by Ladenburg Thalmann, and Logan Ridge Finance upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Logan Ridge Finance, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Logan Ridge Finance was filed on August 17, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 17, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Logan Ridge Finance (LRFC) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $32.00. The current price Logan Ridge Finance (LRFC) is trading at is $18.58, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.