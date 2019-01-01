ñol

Logan Ridge Finance
(NASDAQ:LRFC)
18.58
-0.61[-3.18%]
At close: Jun 9
19.0999
0.5199[2.80%]
After Hours: 8:52AM EDT
Day High/Low18.58 - 18.98
52 Week High/Low17.28 - 28.9
Open / Close18.98 / 18.58
Float / Outstanding2.7M / 2.7M
Vol / Avg.0K / 9.4K
Mkt Cap50.4M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price20.43
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.32
Total Float2.7M

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Analyst Ratings for Logan Ridge Finance

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

No Data

Logan Ridge Finance Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Logan Ridge Finance (LRFC)?
A

The latest price target for Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ: LRFC) was reported by Ladenburg Thalmann on August 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $32.00 expecting LRFC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 72.23% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Logan Ridge Finance (LRFC)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ: LRFC) was provided by Ladenburg Thalmann, and Logan Ridge Finance upgraded their buy rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Logan Ridge Finance (LRFC)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Logan Ridge Finance, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Logan Ridge Finance was filed on August 17, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 17, 2022.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Logan Ridge Finance (LRFC) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Logan Ridge Finance (LRFC) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $32.00. The current price Logan Ridge Finance (LRFC) is trading at is $18.58, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.

