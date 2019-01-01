Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 12
EPS
$-0.390
Quarterly Revenue
$3.3M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$315K
Earnings History
Logan Ridge Finance Questions & Answers
When is Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) reporting earnings?
Logan Ridge Finance (LRFC) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC)?
The Actual EPS was $0.15, which missed the estimate of $0.38.
What were Logan Ridge Finance’s (NASDAQ:LRFC) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $12.4M, which missed the estimate of $15M.
