|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|3.550
|3.390
|-0.1600
|REV
|359.620M
|470.224M
|110.604M
You can purchase shares of Laredo Petroleum (NYSE: LPI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Laredo Petroleum’s space includes: Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS), HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK), GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK), Berry (bry) (NASDAQ:BRY) and CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX).
The latest price target for Laredo Petroleum (NYSE: LPI) was reported by Raymond James on December 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 85.00 expecting LPI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.19% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Laredo Petroleum (NYSE: LPI) is $73.79 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Laredo Petroleum.
Laredo Petroleum’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Laredo Petroleum.
Laredo Petroleum is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.