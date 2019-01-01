QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
12K/756.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
26.51 - 99.26
Mkt Cap
1.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
8.68
Shares
17.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Laredo Petroleum is an independent oil and gas producer in the United States. It operates exclusively in the Permian (Midland) Basin. At the end of 2020, the company reported net proves reserves of 278 million barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged about 88 thousand barrels per day in 2020 at a ratio of 64% oil and natural gas liquids and 34% natural gas.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS3.5503.390 -0.1600
REV359.620M470.224M110.604M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Laredo Petroleum Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Laredo Petroleum (LPI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Laredo Petroleum (NYSE: LPI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Laredo Petroleum's (LPI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Laredo Petroleum (LPI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Laredo Petroleum (NYSE: LPI) was reported by Raymond James on December 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 85.00 expecting LPI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.19% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Laredo Petroleum (LPI)?

A

The stock price for Laredo Petroleum (NYSE: LPI) is $73.79 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Laredo Petroleum (LPI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Laredo Petroleum.

Q

When is Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) reporting earnings?

A

Laredo Petroleum’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Laredo Petroleum (LPI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Laredo Petroleum.

Q

What sector and industry does Laredo Petroleum (LPI) operate in?

A

Laredo Petroleum is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.