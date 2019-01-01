ñol

Dorian LPG
(NYSE:LPG)
16.99
0.13[0.77%]
At close: May 31
17.00
0.0100[0.06%]
After Hours: 4:18PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low16.71 - 17.36
52 Week High/Low10.77 - 18.5
Open / Close17.2 / 17
Float / Outstanding14.5M / 40.2M
Vol / Avg.1.3M / 649.3K
Mkt Cap682.7M
P/E9.37
50d Avg. Price15.37
Div / Yield10/59.31%
Payout Ratio55.56
EPS0.89
Total Float14.5M

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG), Dividends

Dorian LPG issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Dorian LPG generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

May 16
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Dorian LPG Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Dorian LPG (LPG) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dorian LPG. The last dividend paid out to investors was $2.50 on June 2, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Dorian LPG (LPG) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Dorian LPG ($LPG) will be on June 2, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Dorian LPG (LPG) shares by May 16, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Dorian LPG (LPG) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Dorian LPG (LPG) will be on May 13, 2022 and will be $2.50

Q
What is the dividend yield for Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG)?
A

Dorian LPG has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Dorian LPG (LPG) was $2.50 and was paid out next on June 2, 2022.

