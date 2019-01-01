ñol

Manhattan Bridge Capital
(NASDAQ:LOAN)
5.63
0.07[1.26%]
At close: May 31
5.82
0.1900[3.37%]
After Hours: 9:29AM EDT
Day High/Low5.54 - 5.7
52 Week High/Low5.25 - 8.05
Open / Close5.67 / 5.56
Float / Outstanding8.7M / 11.5M
Vol / Avg.16.9K / 30.5K
Mkt Cap64.7M
P/E13.24
50d Avg. Price5.81
Div / Yield0.5/8.99%
Payout Ratio145.24
EPS0.1
Total Float8.7M

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN), Dividends

Manhattan Bridge Capital issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Manhattan Bridge Capital generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

8.99%

Annual Dividend

$0.5

Last Dividend

Apr 8

Next Dividend

Jul 7
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Manhattan Bridge Capital Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on April 15, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of July 7, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Manhattan Bridge Capital ($LOAN) will be on July 15, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN) shares by July 8, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN) will be on July 7, 2022 and will be $0.13

Q
What is the dividend yield for Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN)?
A

The most current yield for Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN) is 8.62% and is payable next on July 15, 2022

