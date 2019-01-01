Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN), Dividends

Manhattan Bridge Capital issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Manhattan Bridge Capital generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
The next dividend payout for Manhattan Bridge Capital ($LOAN) will be on July 15, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN) shares by July 8, 2022
The next dividend for Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN) will be on July 7, 2022 and will be $0.13
The most current yield for Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN) is 8.62% and is payable next on July 15, 2022
