Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ:LNTH), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Lantheus Holdings
Lantheus Holdings Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ: LNTH) was reported by B. Riley Securities on May 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $91.00 expecting LNTH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 32.81% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ: LNTH) was provided by B. Riley Securities, and Lantheus Holdings initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Lantheus Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Lantheus Holdings was filed on May 9, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 9, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $91.00. The current price Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) is trading at is $68.52, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
