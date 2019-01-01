ñol

çais
Lantheus Holdings
(NASDAQ:LNTH)
68.52
-1.82[-2.59%]
At close: May 31
68.52
00
After Hours: 4:18PM EDT
Day High/Low67.4 - 70.97
52 Week High/Low22 - 71.24
Open / Close69.54 / 68.52
Float / Outstanding57.1M / 68.6M
Vol / Avg.1.3M / 1.4M
Mkt Cap4.7B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price60.2
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.63
Total Float57.1M

Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ:LNTH), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Lantheus Holdings reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 29

EPS

$0.970

Quarterly Revenue

$208.9M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$208.9M

Earnings Recap

 

Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ:LNTH) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Lantheus Holdings beat estimated earnings by 110.87%, reporting an EPS of $0.97 versus an estimate of $0.46.

Revenue was up $116.37 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 16.14% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Lantheus Holdings's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.17 0.06 0.05 -0.01
EPS Actual 0.25 0.08 0.11 0.05
Revenue Estimate 111.76M 97.13M 94.87M 87.24M
Revenue Actual 129.56M 102.07M 101.06M 92.51M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Lantheus Holdings using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
Lantheus Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ:LNTH) reporting earnings?
A

Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 29, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ:LNTH)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.42, which beat the estimate of $0.23.

Q
What were Lantheus Holdings’s (NASDAQ:LNTH) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $88.8M, which beat the estimate of $80.6M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.