QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Lincoln National
(NYSE:LNC)
57.99
-0.33[-0.57%]
At close: May 31
57.93
-0.0600[-0.10%]
After Hours: 4:22PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low57.3 - 58.68
52 Week High/Low50.55 - 77.57
Open / Close57.68 / 57.93
Float / Outstanding150.6M / 171.9M
Vol / Avg.2.7M / 1.5M
Mkt Cap10B
P/E8.51
50d Avg. Price61.5
Div / Yield1.8/3.09%
Payout Ratio25.4
EPS0.6
Total Float150.6M

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC), Dividends

Lincoln National issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Lincoln National generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.45%

Annual Dividend

$1.8

Last Dividend

Apr 11

Next Dividend

Jul 8
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Lincoln National Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Lincoln National (LNC) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 27, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of July 8, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Lincoln National (LNC) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Lincoln National ($LNC) will be on August 1, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Lincoln National (LNC) shares by July 11, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Lincoln National (LNC) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Lincoln National (LNC) will be on July 8, 2022 and will be $0.45

Q
What is the dividend yield for Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC)?
A

The most current yield for Lincoln National (LNC) is 3.15% and is payable next on August 1, 2022

