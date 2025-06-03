Kratos, GE Aerospace Expand Small Engine Portfolio With New Propulsion Systems

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. KTOS and GE Aerospace GE announced on Tuesday a formal agreement to develop propulsion technologies for next-generation unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) platforms.

Building on last year’s memorandum of understanding, the partnership focuses on designing and producing affordable, high-performance engines such as the GEK800 and the more powerful GEK1500, aimed at enhancing U.S. defense capabilities.

Kratos offers over 20 years of experience developing small, cost-effective engines for drones and missiles, while GE Aerospace contributes extensive propulsion expertise and manufacturing scale. Together, they aim to deliver scalable propulsion solutions that meet critical national security needs.

Kratos CEO Eric DeMarco stressed affordability and rapid capability delivery as key benefits of the partnership. GE Aerospace Defense President Amy Gowder highlighted the move as a step toward providing adaptable, high-performance propulsion for various unmanned platforms.

The GEK800 engine is currently under development, with work also progressing on the GEK1500. These engines target unmanned and collaborative combat aircraft, offering cost-efficient propulsion for diverse defense missions.

Investors may watch stocks like Lockheed Martin Corp. LMT and Northrop Grumman Corp. NOC, as well as ETFs such as the iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF ITA and SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF XAR.

Price Action: GE shares are trading lower by 0.44% to $246.40, and KTOS stock is up 2.06% at $38.83 at last check Tuesday.

Photo by Jonathan Weiss via Shutterstock