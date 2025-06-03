June 3, 2025 11:28 AM 2 min read

Kratos, GE Aerospace Expand Small Engine Portfolio With New Propulsion Systems

by Akanksha Bakshi Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. KTOS and GE Aerospace GE announced on Tuesday a formal agreement to develop propulsion technologies for next-generation unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) platforms.

Building on last year’s memorandum of understanding, the partnership focuses on designing and producing affordable, high-performance engines such as the GEK800 and the more powerful GEK1500, aimed at enhancing U.S. defense capabilities.

Kratos offers over 20 years of experience developing small, cost-effective engines for drones and missiles, while GE Aerospace contributes extensive propulsion expertise and manufacturing scale. Together, they aim to deliver scalable propulsion solutions that meet critical national security needs.

Also Read: Get Ready To Pay The Price Of Tariffs: GE Is Already Passing Costs To Customers

Kratos CEO Eric DeMarco stressed affordability and rapid capability delivery as key benefits of the partnership. GE Aerospace Defense President Amy Gowder highlighted the move as a step toward providing adaptable, high-performance propulsion for various unmanned platforms.

The GEK800 engine is currently under development, with work also progressing on the GEK1500. These engines target unmanned and collaborative combat aircraft, offering cost-efficient propulsion for diverse defense missions.

Investors may watch stocks like Lockheed Martin Corp. LMT and Northrop Grumman Corp. NOC, as well as ETFs such as the iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF ITA and SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF XAR.

Price Action: GE shares are trading lower by 0.44% to $246.40, and KTOS stock is up 2.06% at $38.83 at last check Tuesday.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Photo by Jonathan Weiss via Shutterstock

GE Logo
GEGE Aerospace
$246.16-0.53%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
93.00
Growth
71.07
Quality
88.04
Value
9.09
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
KTOS Logo
KTOSKratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc
$38.661.62%
ITA Logo
ITAiShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF
$178.21-0.02%
LMT Logo
LMTLockheed Martin Corp
$478.27-0.12%
NOC Logo
NOCNorthrop Grumman Corp
$483.29-0.02%
XAR Logo
XARSPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF
$193.340.63%

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved