Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) was reported by Wells Fargo on April 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $496.00 expecting LMT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 12.73% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) was provided by Wells Fargo, and Lockheed Martin maintained their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Lockheed Martin, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Lockheed Martin was filed on April 20, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 20, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Lockheed Martin (LMT) rating was a maintained with a price target of $486.00 to $496.00. The current price Lockheed Martin (LMT) is trading at is $440.00, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
