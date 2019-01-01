Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Limoneira
Limoneira Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Limoneira (NASDAQ: LMNR) was reported by Stifel on March 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $16.00 expecting LMNR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 33.44% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Limoneira (NASDAQ: LMNR) was provided by Stifel, and Limoneira maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Limoneira, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Limoneira was filed on March 14, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 14, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Limoneira (LMNR) rating was a maintained with a price target of $20.00 to $16.00. The current price Limoneira (LMNR) is trading at is $11.99, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
