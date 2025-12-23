Limoneira, ZIM Integrated Shipping And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Limoneira Co. (NASDAQ:LMNR) to post a quarterly loss of 10 cents per share on revenue of $35.25 million after the closing bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Limoneira shares gained 0.9% to $14.53 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ:LMNR) to post a quarterly loss of 10 cents per share on revenue of $35.25 million after the closing bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Limoneira shares gained 0.9% to $14.53 in after-hours trading. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) shares rose sharply in extended trading hours on Monday after the company said it received proposals from multiple parties to acquire all outstanding shares and is currently evaluating the offers. ZIM Integrated Shipping shares jumped 11.7% to $22.20 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE:ZIM) shares rose sharply in extended trading hours on Monday after the company said it received proposals from multiple parties to acquire all outstanding shares and is currently evaluating the offers. ZIM Integrated Shipping shares jumped 11.7% to $22.20 in the after-hours trading session. After the closing bell, Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) is projected to report earnings results for the fourth quarter. Good Times Restaurants shares rose 0.8% to $1.26 in the after-hours trading session.

Check out our premarket coverage here

Parsons Corp. (NYSE:PSN) disclosed that it was awarded a contract under the Missile Defense Agency’s SHIELD program. Parsons shares climbed 6.2% to $66.00 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE:PSN) disclosed that it was awarded a contract under the Missile Defense Agency’s SHIELD program. Parsons shares climbed 6.2% to $66.00 in the after-hours trading session. XMax Inc. (NASDAQ:XWIN) filed for a public offering of 1.1875 million shares priced at $4.21 per share. XMax shares fell 4.5% to $5.80 in after-hours trading.

Check This Out:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock