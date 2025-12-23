Stock Market Today: Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Rise As Street Awaits Q3 GDP Report—Parsons, ZIM, Trump Media & Technology In Focus

U.S. stock futures rose on Tuesday after Monday’s higher close. Futures of major benchmark indices advanced.

On Tuesday, investors await a wave of economic data, including delayed reports on third-quarter GDP and durable goods, alongside updates on industrial production and December’s consumer confidence.

Meanwhile, in the truncated week, trading will be closed on Thursday following an abbreviated session on Wednesday, with equity markets closing at 1:00 p.m. ET and bond markets at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Meanwhile, the 10-year Treasury bond yielded 4.15%, and the two-year bond was at 3.50%. The CME Group's FedWatch tool‘s projections show markets pricing an 80.1% likelihood of the Federal Reserve leaving the current interest rates unchanged.

Futures Change (+/-) Dow Jones 0.04% S&P 500 0.07% Nasdaq 100 0.11% Russell 2000 0.02%

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) and Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) , which track the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 index, respectively, were higher in premarket on Tuesday. The SPY was up 0.10% at $685.52, while the QQQ advanced 0.15% to $620.15, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Stocks In Focus

Parsons

Parsons Corp. (NYSE:PSN) jumped 6.16% after disclosing that it was awarded a contract under the Missile Defense Agency's SHIELD program.

PSN maintained a weaker price trend over the short, medium, and long terms, with a poor value ranking. Additional performance details, as per Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, are available here.

XMax

XMax Inc. (NASDAQ:XWIN) shares tumbled 4.45% after it filed for a public offering of 1.1875 million shares priced at $4.21 per share.

It maintains a stronger price trend over the short, medium, and long terms. Additional performance details, as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings, are available here.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Service

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) climbed 7.29% after the company said it received proposals from multiple parties to acquire all outstanding shares and is currently evaluating the offers.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that ZIM maintains a stronger price trend over the short, medium, and long terms, with a solid value ranking. Additional performance details are available here.

Trump Media & Technology Group

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT) rose 1.80% after it purchased Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) worth over $40 million on Monday, according to on-chain data.

DJT maintains a weaker price trend over the medium and long terms but a stronger trend in the short term. Additional performance details, as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings, are available here.

Limoneira

Limoneira Co. (NASDAQ:LMNR) advanced 0.90% as it is expected to release its fourth earnings after the closing bell. Analysts forecast it to report a quarterly loss of 10 cents per share on revenue of $35.25 million.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings shows that LMNR maintains a stronger price trend over the short term and a weak trend in the medium and long term. Additional information is available here.

Cues From Last Session

Materials, industrials, and financials stocks led the market on Monday, though consumer staples bucked the positive trend to close lower. Overall, U.S. stocks settled higher, with the S&P 500 logging gains for a third consecutive session.

Index Performance (+/-) Value Nasdaq Composite 0.52% 23,428.83 S&P 500 0.64% 6,878.49 Dow Jones 0.47% 48,362.68 Russell 2000 1.16% 2,558.78

Insights From Analysts

LPL Research anticipates a generally positive but nuanced landscape for the U.S. economy and stock market in 2026. Economically, they forecast a “modest slowdown in early 2026 before rebounding later in the year,” driven by AI investment and fiscal spending that should help the economy avoid a recession.

For stocks, the outlook remains constructive. LPL believes the bull market is “poised to extend its run in 2026,” largely “fueled by ongoing enthusiasm around AI and further easing of monetary policy.”

However, because optimism is already reflected in high valuations, gains may be “tempered,” with a year-end S&P 500 target range of 7,300–7,400.

Strategically, LPL's committee maintains a “tactical neutral stance on equities.” They advise investors to brace for “occasional bouts of volatility” but remain “biased to buy dips” that emerge.

Within portfolios, they continue to favor “growth style over its value counterpart,” large caps, and the communication services sector, while monitoring for entry points in healthcare, industrials, and technology.

Upcoming Economic Data

Here's what investors will be keeping an eye on Tuesday;

The third quarter’s delayed GDP report and October’s delayed durable-goods orders will be out by 8:30 a.m. Also, October and November’s industrial production and capacity utilization data will be released by 9:15 a.m. Lastly, December’s consumer confidence data will be out by 10:00 a.m. ET.

Commodities, Gold, Crypto, And Global Equity Markets

Crude oil futures were trading higher in the early New York session by 0.05% to hover around $58.04 per barrel.

Gold Spot US Dollar rose 0.85% to hover around $4,481.31 per ounce. Its last record high stood at $4,497.82 per ounce. The U.S. Dollar Index spot was 0.08% lower at the 98.5240 level.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin was trading 0.31% lower at $97.9820 per coin.

Asian markets closed mixed on Tuesday, as India’s NIFTY 50 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng indices fell. Whereas, Australia's ASX 200, China’s CSI 300, South Korea's Kospi, and Japan's Nikkei 225 indices rose. European markets were also mixed in early trade.

