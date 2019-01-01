Lemonade (NYSE:LMND), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 9
EPS
$-1.210
Quarterly Revenue
$44.3M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$44.3M
Earnings History
Lemonade Questions & Answers
When is Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) reporting earnings?
Lemonade (LMND) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Lemonade (NYSE:LMND)?
The Actual EPS was $-1.77, which missed the estimate of $-0.95.
What were Lemonade’s (NYSE:LMND) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $29.9M, which beat the estimate of $29.3M.
