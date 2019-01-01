ñol

Live Ventures
(NASDAQ:LIVE)
38.00
1.90[5.26%]
At close: May 31
35.43
-2.5700[-6.76%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low36.3 - 38
52 Week High/Low23.74 - 75.25
Open / Close36.76 / 38
Float / Outstanding2.8M / 3.1M
Vol / Avg.5.2K / 12.7K
Mkt Cap117.6M
P/E2.93
50d Avg. Price39.14
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS4.9
Total Float2.8M

Live Ventures (NASDAQ:LIVE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Live Ventures reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 11

EPS

$4.840

Quarterly Revenue

$69.7M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$69.7M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Live Ventures using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Live Ventures Questions & Answers

Q
When is Live Ventures (NASDAQ:LIVE) reporting earnings?
A

Live Ventures (LIVE) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 11, 2022 for Q2.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Live Ventures (NASDAQ:LIVE)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.55, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Live Ventures’s (NASDAQ:LIVE) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $41.4M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

