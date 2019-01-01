Live Ventures (NASDAQ:LIVE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 11
EPS
$4.840
Quarterly Revenue
$69.7M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$69.7M
Earnings History
Live Ventures Questions & Answers
When is Live Ventures (NASDAQ:LIVE) reporting earnings?
Live Ventures (LIVE) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 11, 2022 for Q2.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Live Ventures (NASDAQ:LIVE)?
The Actual EPS was $0.55, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Live Ventures’s (NASDAQ:LIVE) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $41.4M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
