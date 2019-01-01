Live Ventures (NASDAQ:LIVE), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Live Ventures
The latest price target for Live Ventures (NASDAQ: LIVE) was reported by Feltl & Co. on May 14, 2014. The analyst firm set a price target for $1.50 expecting LIVE to fall to within 12 months (a possible -96.04% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Live Ventures (NASDAQ: LIVE) was provided by Feltl & Co., and Live Ventures initiated their sell rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Live Ventures, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Live Ventures was filed on May 14, 2014 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 14, 2015.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Live Ventures (LIVE) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $1.50. The current price Live Ventures (LIVE) is trading at is $37.86, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
