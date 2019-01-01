ñol

Lincoln Educational Servs
(NASDAQ:LINC)
6.18
0.10[1.64%]
At close: May 31
6.18
00
After Hours: 4:12PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low6.01 - 6.28
52 Week High/Low4.94 - 8.2
Open / Close6.07 / 6.18
Float / Outstanding23.9M / 27.3M
Vol / Avg.150.9K / 139.3K
Mkt Cap168.5M
P/E6.69
50d Avg. Price6.56
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float23.9M

Lincoln Educational Servs (NASDAQ:LINC), Dividends

Lincoln Educational Servs issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Lincoln Educational Servs generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Last Dividend

Dec 31, 1969
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Lincoln Educational Servs Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Lincoln Educational Servs (LINC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lincoln Educational Servs.

Q
What date did I need to own Lincoln Educational Servs (LINC) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lincoln Educational Servs (LINC). The last dividend payout was on December 31, 1969 and was $0.00

Q
How much per share is the next Lincoln Educational Servs (LINC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lincoln Educational Servs (LINC). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.00 on December 31, 1969

Q
What is the dividend yield for Lincoln Educational Servs (NASDAQ:LINC)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lincoln Educational Servs.

