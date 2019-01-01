AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for AEye
The latest price target for AEye (NASDAQ: LIDR) was reported by DA Davidson on May 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $12.00 expecting LIDR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 104.78% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for AEye (NASDAQ: LIDR) was provided by DA Davidson, and AEye maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of AEye, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for AEye was filed on May 16, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 16, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest AEye (LIDR) rating was a maintained with a price target of $15.00 to $12.00. The current price AEye (LIDR) is trading at is $5.86, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
