AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 13
EPS
$-0.130
Quarterly Revenue
$1.1M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$1.1M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of AEye using advanced sorting and filters.
AEye Questions & Answers
When is AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) reporting earnings?
AEye (LIDR) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 13, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.12, which missed the estimate of $-0.05.
What were AEye’s (NASDAQ:LIDR) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $127K, which missed the estimate of $600K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.