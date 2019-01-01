Largo (NASDAQ:LGO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 11
EPS
$-0.030
Quarterly Revenue
$42.7M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$42.7M
Earnings History
Largo Questions & Answers
When is Largo (NASDAQ:LGO) reporting earnings?
Largo (LGO) is scheduled to report earnings on August 9, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 11, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Largo (NASDAQ:LGO)?
The Actual EPS was $0.06, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Largo’s (NASDAQ:LGO) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $31.4M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
