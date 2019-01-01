Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals
The latest price target for Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: LGND) was reported by Stephens & Co. on May 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $130.00 expecting LGND to rise to within 12 months (a possible 47.03% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: LGND) was provided by Stephens & Co., and Ligand Pharmaceuticals maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Ligand Pharmaceuticals, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Ligand Pharmaceuticals was filed on May 16, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 16, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) rating was a maintained with a price target of $153.00 to $130.00. The current price Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) is trading at is $88.42, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
