Lee Enterprises (NASDAQ:LEE), Dividends

Lee Enterprises issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Lee Enterprises generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Lee Enterprises. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.19 on October 1, 2008.
