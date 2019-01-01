ñol

Lee Enterprises
(NASDAQ:LEE)
21.72
0.08[0.37%]
Last update: 11:09AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low21.62 - 21.96
52 Week High/Low18.1 - 44.43
Open / Close21.62 / -
Float / Outstanding5.4M / 6M
Vol / Avg.0.8K / 32K
Mkt Cap129.4M
P/E9.49
50d Avg. Price24.08
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-1.26
Total Float5.4M

Lee Enterprises (NASDAQ:LEE), Dividends

Lee Enterprises issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Lee Enterprises generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Sep 2, 2008
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Lee Enterprises Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Lee Enterprises (LEE) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lee Enterprises. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.19 on October 1, 2008.

Q
What date did I need to own Lee Enterprises (LEE) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lee Enterprises (LEE). The last dividend payout was on October 1, 2008 and was $0.19

Q
How much per share is the next Lee Enterprises (LEE) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lee Enterprises (LEE). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.19 on October 1, 2008

Q
What is the dividend yield for Lee Enterprises (NASDAQ:LEE)?
A

Lee Enterprises has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Lee Enterprises (LEE) was $0.19 and was paid out next on October 1, 2008.

