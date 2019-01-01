Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Lifetime Brands
Lifetime Brands Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ: LCUT) was reported by DA Davidson on May 6, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $17.50 expecting LCUT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 53.98% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ: LCUT) was provided by DA Davidson, and Lifetime Brands maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Lifetime Brands, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Lifetime Brands was filed on May 6, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 6, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Lifetime Brands (LCUT) rating was a maintained with a price target of $26.50 to $17.50. The current price Lifetime Brands (LCUT) is trading at is $11.37, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
