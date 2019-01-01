Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Lifetime Brands missed estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $0.06 versus an estimate of $0.07.

Revenue was down $12.94 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18 which was followed by a 1.58% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Lifetime Brands's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.47 0.40 -0.06 -0.22 EPS Actual 0.65 0.61 0.28 0.13 Revenue Estimate 263.58M 238.24M 160.63M 153.76M Revenue Actual 255.86M 224.78M 186.64M 195.65M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.