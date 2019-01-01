QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.4K
Div / Yield
1.14/1.50%
52 Wk
48.29 - 82.04
Mkt Cap
25.6B
Payout Ratio
32.39
Open
-
P/E
23.01
EPS
1.28
Shares
335.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Nov 12, 2021, 2:35PM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 7:30AM
Benzinga - Oct 19, 2021, 2:19PM
Loblaw is one of Canada's largest grocery, pharmacy, and general merchandise retailers, operating the most expansive store footprint in Ontario and maintaining sizable presences in provinces like Quebec and British Columbia. Key grocery banners include Loblaws, No Frills, and Maxi, while its pharmaceutical operations are the product of its 2014 acquisition of Shoppers Drug Mart. The firm carries a robust private-label assortment, with top sellers like President's Choice and No Name. In addition to its retail operations, Loblaw oversees a financial-services business, which provides credit card services and guaranteed investment certificates, and also operates its PC Optimum loyalty program. The firm's controlling shareholder is George Weston Limited, which owns 52% of the equity.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Loblaw Cos Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Loblaw Cos (LBLCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Loblaw Cos (OTCPK: LBLCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Loblaw Cos's (LBLCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Loblaw Cos.

Q

What is the target price for Loblaw Cos (LBLCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Loblaw Cos

Q

Current Stock Price for Loblaw Cos (LBLCF)?

A

The stock price for Loblaw Cos (OTCPK: LBLCF) is $76.24 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:58:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Loblaw Cos (LBLCF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 30, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 14, 2021.

Q

When is Loblaw Cos (OTCPK:LBLCF) reporting earnings?

A

Loblaw Cos does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Loblaw Cos (LBLCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Loblaw Cos.

Q

What sector and industry does Loblaw Cos (LBLCF) operate in?

A

Loblaw Cos is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.