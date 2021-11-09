QQQ
+ 0.01
398.05
+ 0%
BTC/USD
+ 3.28
67529.11
+ 0%
DIA
-0.06
364.38
-0.02%
SPY
+ 0.02
468.91
+ 0%
TLT
+ 0.00
149.02
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.01
170.44
+ 0.01%

EXCLUSIVE: Al Harrington's Cannabis Brand Viola Launches Nationwide Via Canada's Largest Pharmacy Chain

byJavier Hasse
November 9, 2021 7:30 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
EXCLUSIVE: Al Harrington's Cannabis Brand Viola Launches Nationwide Via Canada's Largest Pharmacy Chain

NBA star Al Harrington’s Viola cannabis products will be available across Canada on Medical Cannabis by Shoppers online platform thanks to a partnership with Avicanna Inc. (OTCQX:AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN), a Canadian biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of plant-derived, cannabinoid-based products. The initial lineup includes THC and CBD live terpene disposable vaporizers and will soon extend into other categories including 510 cartridges and concentrates.

Medical Cannabis by Shoppers is a subsidiary of Loblaw Companies Ltd (OTC:LBLCF)’s Shoppers Drug Mart Inc., Canada’s leading health, beauty and convenience retailer.

In addition to the national rollout via medical channels, Viola's equity-focused brand will also be available across adult-use networks in Ontario and New Brunswick.

“We’re excited to launch in Canada with our partner Avicanna, who shares our vision to increase representation and promote equity within the cannabis industry,” said Al Harrington, co-founder and CEO of Viola Brands. “And look forward to having Viola’s premium products available at Medical Cannabis by Shoppers.”

Aras Azadian, CEO of Avicanna, added, "Today, Canada’s incredible diversity is not well represented by existing brands and through this multi-layered partnership with Viola we seek to fill that gap, bring some much-needed minority representation' and extend Al’s vision to Canadian consumers. Additionally, having Viola’s premium products launched in Canada through our distribution agreement with Medical Cannabis by Shoppers Drug Mart Inc. will be a huge win for Canadians as the products will be available nationwide immediately.”

Más contenido sobre cannabis en Español en El Planteo.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Penny Stocks Exclusives Markets

Related Articles

Avicanna Partners With Al Harrington To Bring Viola Products To Canada

Avicanna Partners With Al Harrington To Bring Viola Products To Canada

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. read more
NBA Legend Allen Iverson Joins Al Harrington's Viola Cannabis Co. To 'Keep Pushing Boundaries

NBA Legend Allen Iverson Joins Al Harrington's Viola Cannabis Co. To 'Keep Pushing Boundaries"

Viola, the cannabis company founded and led by NBA veteran Al Harrington has welcomed another NBA star, Allen Iverson, to its ranks. The Philadelphia 76ers legend and Hall of Famer agreed to serve as the official talent partner for the Los Angeles cannabis brand. read more
Al Harrington And The First Black-Owned Multinational Cannabis Brand: Viola Hits Canada

Al Harrington And The First Black-Owned Multinational Cannabis Brand: Viola Hits Canada

Al Harrington’s cannabis products are finally reaching Canada. read more
Avicanna Partners With Harrington Wellness To Promote Re+Play CBD Products

Avicanna Partners With Harrington Wellness To Promote Re+Play CBD Products

Avicanna Inc. (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) teamed up with Harrington Wellness Inc. to produce a CBD topical line for athletes and active consumers. read more