EXCLUSIVE: Al Harrington's Cannabis Brand Viola Launches Nationwide Via Canada's Largest Pharmacy Chain

NBA star Al Harrington’s Viola cannabis products will be available across Canada on Medical Cannabis by Shoppers online platform thanks to a partnership with Avicanna Inc. (OTCQX:AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN), a Canadian biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of plant-derived, cannabinoid-based products. The initial lineup includes THC and CBD live terpene disposable vaporizers and will soon extend into other categories including 510 cartridges and concentrates.

Medical Cannabis by Shoppers is a subsidiary of Loblaw Companies Ltd (OTC:LBLCF)’s Shoppers Drug Mart Inc., Canada’s leading health, beauty and convenience retailer.

In addition to the national rollout via medical channels, Viola's equity-focused brand will also be available across adult-use networks in Ontario and New Brunswick.

“We’re excited to launch in Canada with our partner Avicanna, who shares our vision to increase representation and promote equity within the cannabis industry,” said Al Harrington, co-founder and CEO of Viola Brands. “And look forward to having Viola’s premium products available at Medical Cannabis by Shoppers.”

Aras Azadian, CEO of Avicanna, added, "Today, Canada’s incredible diversity is not well represented by existing brands and through this multi-layered partnership with Viola we seek to fill that gap, bring some much-needed minority representation' and extend Al’s vision to Canadian consumers. Additionally, having Viola’s premium products launched in Canada through our distribution agreement with Medical Cannabis by Shoppers Drug Mart Inc. will be a huge win for Canadians as the products will be available nationwide immediately.”

