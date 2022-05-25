ñol

Very Good Food Company Shares Skyrockets On Canada Retail Expansion

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 25, 2022 1:58 PM | 1 min read
Very Good Food Company Shares Skyrockets On Canada Retail Expansion
  • Very Good Food Company Inc VGFC has increased retail distribution across Canada with Loblaw Companies Ltd L LBLCF.
  • The company's products will be available in more than 2,000 stores across North America, with additional retail expansion expected for Summer 2022.
  • "We're incredibly excited to bring our successful products to Loblaw customers across Canada and serve up even more plant-based goodness, getting us closer to achieving our wholesale expansion targets with what we have in our pipeline," said chief commercial officer Joran Rogers.
  • The company has also added three new plant-based BBQ Ribs flavors Smoky BBQ, Maple Bourbon BBQ, and Southern Gold BBQ.
  • Price Action: VGFC shares are trading higher by 147.4% at $0.33 on the last check Wednesday.

