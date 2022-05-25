Very Good Food Company Shares Skyrockets On Canada Retail Expansion

by

Very Good Food Company Inc VGFC has increased retail distribution across Canada with Loblaw Companies Ltd L LBLCF .

has increased retail distribution across Canada with . The company's products will be available in more than 2,000 stores across North America, with additional retail expansion expected for Summer 2022.

"We're incredibly excited to bring our successful products to Loblaw customers across Canada and serve up even more plant-based goodness, getting us closer to achieving our wholesale expansion targets with what we have in our pipeline," said chief commercial officer Joran Rogers.

The company has also added three new plant-based BBQ Ribs flavors Smoky BBQ, Maple Bourbon BBQ, and Southern Gold BBQ.

Price Action: VGFC shares are trading higher by 147.4% at $0.33 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.