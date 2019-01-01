CS Disco (NYSE:LAW), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for CS Disco
CS Disco Questions & Answers
The latest price target for CS Disco (NYSE: LAW) was reported by Jefferies on May 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $35.00 expecting LAW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 34.05% upside). 20 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for CS Disco (NYSE: LAW) was provided by Jefferies, and CS Disco maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of CS Disco, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for CS Disco was filed on May 23, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 23, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest CS Disco (LAW) rating was a maintained with a price target of $40.00 to $35.00. The current price CS Disco (LAW) is trading at is $26.11, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
