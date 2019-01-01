ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Lancaster Colony
(NASDAQ:LANC)
119.48
-3.83[-3.11%]
Last update: 10:50AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low119.48 - 121.97
52 Week High/Low118.99 - 201.31
Open / Close121.97 / -
Float / Outstanding19.3M / 27.5M
Vol / Avg.23.4K / 119.7K
Mkt Cap3.3B
P/E36.81
50d Avg. Price145.8
Div / Yield3.2/2.60%
Payout Ratio92.54
EPS-0.17
Total Float19.3M

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC), Dividends

Lancaster Colony issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Lancaster Colony generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.96%

Annual Dividend

$3.2

Last Dividend

Mar 9

Next Dividend

Jun 8
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Lancaster Colony Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Lancaster Colony (LANC) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 19, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 8, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Lancaster Colony (LANC) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Lancaster Colony ($LANC) will be on June 30, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Lancaster Colony (LANC) shares by June 9, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Lancaster Colony (LANC) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Lancaster Colony (LANC) will be on June 8, 2022 and will be $0.80

Q
What is the dividend yield for Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC)?
A

The most current yield for Lancaster Colony (LANC) is 2.64% and is payable next on June 30, 2022

Browse dividends on all stocks.