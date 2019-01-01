ñol

KVH Industries
(NASDAQ:KVHI)
7.76
0.17[2.24%]
At close: May 27
7.76
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low7.5 - 7.8
52 Week High/Low6.89 - 14.59
Open / Close7.5 / 7.76
Float / Outstanding15.9M / 18.9M
Vol / Avg.56.4K / 96.5K
Mkt Cap146.6M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price8.39
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.25
Total Float15.9M

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

KVH Industries reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 10

EPS

$-0.050

Quarterly Revenue

$41.1M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$41.1M

Earnings Recap

 

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

KVH Industries beat estimated earnings by 58.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.12.

Revenue was down $1.20 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 0.22% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at KVH Industries's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate -0.08 -0.10 -0.11 -0.15
EPS Actual -0.17 -0.05 -0.05 -0.05
Revenue Estimate 42.73M 43.10M 41.31M 39.47M
Revenue Actual 43.13M 42.98M 43.36M 42.29M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

KVH Industries Questions & Answers

Q
When is KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) reporting earnings?
A

KVH Industries (KVHI) is scheduled to report earnings on July 29, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.03, which beat the estimate of $-0.10.

Q
What were KVH Industries’s (NASDAQ:KVHI) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $40.4M, which missed the estimate of $40.5M.

