KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap
KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
KVH Industries beat estimated earnings by 58.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.12.
Revenue was down $1.20 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 0.22% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at KVH Industries's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.08
|-0.10
|-0.11
|-0.15
|EPS Actual
|-0.17
|-0.05
|-0.05
|-0.05
|Revenue Estimate
|42.73M
|43.10M
|41.31M
|39.47M
|Revenue Actual
|43.13M
|42.98M
|43.36M
|42.29M
Earnings History
KVH Industries Questions & Answers
KVH Industries (KVHI) is scheduled to report earnings on July 29, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.03, which beat the estimate of $-0.10.
The Actual Revenue was $40.4M, which missed the estimate of $40.5M.
