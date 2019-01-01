KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

KVH Industries beat estimated earnings by 58.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.12.

Revenue was down $1.20 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 0.22% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at KVH Industries's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.08 -0.10 -0.11 -0.15 EPS Actual -0.17 -0.05 -0.05 -0.05 Revenue Estimate 42.73M 43.10M 41.31M 39.47M Revenue Actual 43.13M 42.98M 43.36M 42.29M

