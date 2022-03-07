 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

KVH Industries Posts Mixed Q4 On Supply Chain Challenges, Plans 10% Workforce Reduction, CEO To Retire
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 07, 2022 7:20am   Comments
Share:
KVH Industries Posts Mixed Q4 On Supply Chain Challenges, Plans 10% Workforce Reduction, CEO To Retire
  • KVH Industries Inc (NASDAQ: KVHIreported a fourth-quarter FY21 revenue decline of 2% year-on-year to $43.1 million, beating the consensus of $42.7 million
  • Product revenues declined 24% Y/Y to $15.9 million due to lower inertial navigation sales.
  • Service revenues increased 17% Y/Y to $27.2 million due to higher mobile connectivity service sales.
  • Non-GAAP EPS loss of $(0.17) missed the consensus loss of $(0.08). 
  • KVH held $24.5 million in cash and equivalents.
  • Management Transition: KVH appointed COO Brent Bruun as interim CEO as Martin Kits van Heyningen is retiring as the CEO and Chair. The board initiated the search for a new CEO.
  • KVH appointed Cathy-Ann Martine-Dolecki, one of KVH's current independent directors, as the new Chair.
  • Interim CEO said, "We delivered mixed results in the fourth quarter, concluding a challenging year. For both the full year and the fourth quarter, our strong revenue gain in our Mobile Connectivity Segment was offset by a reduction in Inertial Navigation revenue, primarily driven by supply chain challenges and a decline in TACNAV product sales, which were only partially offset by an increase in FOG sales."
  • KVH looks to reduce its workforce by ~10%, targetting an annualized savings of at least $5 million.
  • Outlook: KVH sees FY22 revenue growth of 2% - 5%, representing $175.2 million - $180.4 million, below the consensus of $191.2 million.
  • Price Action: KVHI shares closed higher by 0.72% at $8.44 on Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KVHI)

Earnings Scheduled For March 7, 2022
Earnings Outlook For KVH Industries
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Job cutsEarnings News Guidance Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com