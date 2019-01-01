QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/4.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
6.79 - 47.44
Mkt Cap
19.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.36
Shares
2.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Dec 9, 2021, 4:25PM
Benzinga - Dec 8, 2021, 2:38PM
Benzinga - Dec 8, 2021, 2:36PM
Benzinga - Dec 8, 2021, 2:34PM
Benzinga - Dec 8, 2021, 2:21PM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 11:58AM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 11:51AM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 11:50AM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 11:46AM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Sep 15, 2021, 7:32AM
Benzinga - Sep 14, 2021, 4:10PM
Benzinga - Jun 29, 2021, 4:44PM
Benzinga - Jun 29, 2021, 8:07AM
Benzinga - Jun 11, 2021, 10:48AM
Benzinga - Jun 10, 2021, 4:13PM
Benzinga - Apr 29, 2021, 12:30PM
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Kaspien Holdings Inc is a digital marketplace retailer that partners with companies to expand its brand. It provides a platform of software and services to brands in order to grow their online distribution channels on digital marketplaces such as Amazon, Walmart, and eBay, among others.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-14
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.360
REV42.800M32.172M-10.628M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Kaspien Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kaspien Holdings (KSPN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kaspien Holdings (NASDAQ: KSPN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kaspien Holdings's (KSPN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Kaspien Holdings (KSPN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Kaspien Holdings (NASDAQ: KSPN) was reported by Aegis Capital on March 24, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 60.00 expecting KSPN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 650.00% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Kaspien Holdings (KSPN)?

A

The stock price for Kaspien Holdings (NASDAQ: KSPN) is $8 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kaspien Holdings (KSPN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kaspien Holdings.

Q

When is Kaspien Holdings (NASDAQ:KSPN) reporting earnings?

A

Kaspien Holdings’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 14, 2022.

Q

Is Kaspien Holdings (KSPN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kaspien Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Kaspien Holdings (KSPN) operate in?

A

Kaspien Holdings is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.