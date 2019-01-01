Kaspien Hldgs (NASDAQ:KSPN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Kaspien Hldgs
Kaspien Hldgs Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Kaspien Hldgs (NASDAQ: KSPN) was reported by Aegis Capital on March 24, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $60.00 expecting KSPN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1873.68% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Kaspien Hldgs (NASDAQ: KSPN) was provided by Aegis Capital, and Kaspien Hldgs initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Kaspien Hldgs, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Kaspien Hldgs was filed on March 24, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 24, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Kaspien Hldgs (KSPN) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $60.00. The current price Kaspien Hldgs (KSPN) is trading at is $3.04, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
