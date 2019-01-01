Kaspien Hldgs (NASDAQ:KSPN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 29
EPS
$-2.330
Quarterly Revenue
$36M
Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)
$36M
Earnings History
Kaspien Hldgs Questions & Answers
When is Kaspien Hldgs (NASDAQ:KSPN) reporting earnings?
Kaspien Hldgs (KSPN) is scheduled to report earnings on June 9, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 29, 2022 for Q4.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Kaspien Hldgs (NASDAQ:KSPN)?
The Actual EPS was $-3.00, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Kaspien Hldgs’s (NASDAQ:KSPN) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $102.5M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
